Convert CZK to UYU at the real exchange rate

Czech korunas to Uruguayan pesos today

10,000 czk
16,925.20 uyu

Kč1.000 CZK = $U1.693 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:54
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 EURUSDGBPKRWPLNINRTRYCHF
1 EUR11.0750.8431,477.384.33589.80534.7950.964
1 USD0.93110.7841,374.694.03383.56332.3760.897
1 GBP1.1871.27611,753.495.145106.58941.2981.144
1 KRW0.0010.0010.00110.0030.0610.0240.001

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Czech korunas to Uruguayan pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CZK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UYU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CZK to UYU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Czech koruna

CZK to EUR

CZK to USD

CZK to GBP

CZK to KRW

CZK to PLN

CZK to INR

CZK to TRY

CZK to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Uruguayan Peso
1 CZK1,69252 UYU
5 CZK8,46260 UYU
10 CZK16,92520 UYU
20 CZK33,85040 UYU
50 CZK84,62600 UYU
100 CZK169,25200 UYU
250 CZK423,13000 UYU
500 CZK846,26000 UYU
1000 CZK1.692,52000 UYU
2000 CZK3.385,04000 UYU
5000 CZK8.462,60000 UYU
10000 CZK16.925,20000 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Czech Republic Koruna
1 UYU0,59083 CZK
5 UYU2,95417 CZK
10 UYU5,90834 CZK
20 UYU11,81668 CZK
50 UYU29,54170 CZK
100 UYU59,08340 CZK
250 UYU147,70850 CZK
500 UYU295,41700 CZK
1000 UYU590,83400 CZK
2000 UYU1.181,66800 CZK
5000 UYU2.954,17000 CZK
10000 UYU5.908,34000 CZK