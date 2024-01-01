Convert UYU to CZK at the real exchange rate

500 Uruguayan pesos to Czech korunas

500 uyu
292.57 czk

$U1.000 UYU = Kč0.5851 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:07
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8421.07489.7331.4771.6190.96119.801
1 GBP1.18811.276106.5951.7541.9231.14123.522
1 USD0.9310.784183.5351.3751.5070.89418.433
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.221

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Uruguayan pesos to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select UYU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current UYU to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Uruguayan pesos

UYU to USD

UYU to EUR

UYU to GBP

UYU to INR

UYU to JPY

UYU to RUB

UYU to AUD

UYU to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Czech Republic Koruna
1 UYU0,58514 CZK
5 UYU2,92569 CZK
10 UYU5,85139 CZK
20 UYU11,70278 CZK
50 UYU29,25695 CZK
100 UYU58,51390 CZK
250 UYU146,28475 CZK
500 UYU292,56950 CZK
1000 UYU585,13900 CZK
2000 UYU1.170,27800 CZK
5000 UYU2.925,69500 CZK
10000 UYU5.851,39000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Uruguayan Peso
1 CZK1,70899 UYU
5 CZK8,54495 UYU
10 CZK17,08990 UYU
20 CZK34,17980 UYU
50 CZK85,44950 UYU
100 CZK170,89900 UYU
250 CZK427,24750 UYU
500 CZK854,49500 UYU
1000 CZK1.708,99000 UYU
2000 CZK3.417,98000 UYU
5000 CZK8.544,95000 UYU
10000 CZK17.089,90000 UYU