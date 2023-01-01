10 Kuwaiti dinars to Uruguayan pesos

10 kwd
1264.15 uyu

1.00000 KWD = 126.41500 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:22
Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD183.21260.9060518.29881.468211.58278895.3073.67275
1 INR0.012017410.01088830.2199040.01764410.019020910.75930.0441369
1 EUR1.103791.8417120.19641.620471.74691988.154.05361
1 ZAR0.05464854.547430.049513810.08023550.086496348.92710.20071

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Uruguayan Peso
1 KWD126.41500 UYU
5 KWD632.07500 UYU
10 KWD1264.15000 UYU
20 KWD2528.30000 UYU
50 KWD6320.75000 UYU
100 KWD12641.50000 UYU
250 KWD31603.75000 UYU
500 KWD63207.50000 UYU
1000 KWD126415.00000 UYU
2000 KWD252830.00000 UYU
5000 KWD632075.00000 UYU
10000 KWD1264150.00000 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 UYU0.00791 KWD
5 UYU0.03955 KWD
10 UYU0.07910 KWD
20 UYU0.15821 KWD
50 UYU0.39552 KWD
100 UYU0.79104 KWD
250 UYU1.97760 KWD
500 UYU3.95521 KWD
1000 UYU7.91042 KWD
2000 UYU15.82084 KWD
5000 UYU39.55210 KWD
10000 UYU79.10420 KWD