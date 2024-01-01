Kuwaiti dinars to Israeli new sheqels today

Convert KWD to ILS at the real exchange rate

1,000 kwd
11,854.90 ils

1.000 KWD = 11.85 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:26
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.09390.8281.4741.6590.96818.237
1 GBP1.1711.279106.2811.7241.9411.13321.34
1 USD0.9150.782183.1041.3481.5180.88616.686
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kuwaiti dinar

KWD to USD

KWD to INR

KWD to EUR

KWD to ZAR

KWD to AUD

KWD to NZD

KWD to NGN

KWD to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Israeli New Sheqel
1 KWD11.85490 ILS
5 KWD59.27450 ILS
10 KWD118.54900 ILS
20 KWD237.09800 ILS
50 KWD592.74500 ILS
100 KWD1,185.49000 ILS
250 KWD2,963.72500 ILS
500 KWD5,927.45000 ILS
1000 KWD11,854.90000 ILS
2000 KWD23,709.80000 ILS
5000 KWD59,274.50000 ILS
10000 KWD118,549.00000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 ILS0.08435 KWD
5 ILS0.42177 KWD
10 ILS0.84353 KWD
20 ILS1.68706 KWD
50 ILS4.21766 KWD
100 ILS8.43531 KWD
250 ILS21.08828 KWD
500 ILS42.17655 KWD
1000 ILS84.35310 KWD
2000 ILS168.70620 KWD
5000 ILS421.76550 KWD
10000 ILS843.53100 KWD