1,000 kwd
119,724 nio

1.000 KWD = 119.7 NIO

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:30
1 EUR10.8551.09390.8551.4741.6580.96818.238
1 GBP1.1711.279106.321.7251.941.13321.343
1 USD0.9150.782183.1211.3481.5170.88616.686
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Nicaraguan córdobas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NIO in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to NIO rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 KWD119.72400 NIO
5 KWD598.62000 NIO
10 KWD1,197.24000 NIO
20 KWD2,394.48000 NIO
50 KWD5,986.20000 NIO
100 KWD11,972.40000 NIO
250 KWD29,931.00000 NIO
500 KWD59,862.00000 NIO
1000 KWD119,724.00000 NIO
2000 KWD239,448.00000 NIO
5000 KWD598,620.00000 NIO
10000 KWD1,197,240.00000 NIO
Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 NIO0.00835 KWD
5 NIO0.04176 KWD
10 NIO0.08353 KWD
20 NIO0.16705 KWD
50 NIO0.41763 KWD
100 NIO0.83526 KWD
250 NIO2.08814 KWD
500 NIO4.17628 KWD
1000 NIO8.35256 KWD
2000 NIO16.70512 KWD
5000 NIO41.76280 KWD
10000 NIO83.52560 KWD