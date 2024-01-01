Kuwaiti dinars to Albanian leks today

Convert KWD to ALL at the real exchange rate

1,000 kwd
306,763 all

1.000 KWD = 306.8 ALL

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:20
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09390.8281.4741.6590.96918.237
1 GBP1.1711.279106.2991.7251.9421.13421.344
1 USD0.9150.782183.1111.3481.5180.88616.688
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Albanian leks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ALL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to ALL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kuwaiti dinar

KWD to USD

KWD to INR

KWD to EUR

KWD to ZAR

KWD to AUD

KWD to NZD

KWD to NGN

KWD to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Albanian Lek
1 KWD306.76300 ALL
5 KWD1,533.81500 ALL
10 KWD3,067.63000 ALL
20 KWD6,135.26000 ALL
50 KWD15,338.15000 ALL
100 KWD30,676.30000 ALL
250 KWD76,690.75000 ALL
500 KWD153,381.50000 ALL
1000 KWD306,763.00000 ALL
2000 KWD613,526.00000 ALL
5000 KWD1,533,815.00000 ALL
10000 KWD3,067,630.00000 ALL
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 ALL0.00326 KWD
5 ALL0.01630 KWD
10 ALL0.03260 KWD
20 ALL0.06520 KWD
50 ALL0.16299 KWD
100 ALL0.32598 KWD
250 ALL0.81496 KWD
500 ALL1.62992 KWD
1000 ALL3.25984 KWD
2000 ALL6.51968 KWD
5000 ALL16.29920 KWD
10000 ALL32.59840 KWD