1,000 kwd
54,288.10 mxn

1.000 KWD = 54.29 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:29
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Mexican Peso
1 KWD54.28810 MXN
5 KWD271.44050 MXN
10 KWD542.88100 MXN
20 KWD1,085.76200 MXN
50 KWD2,714.40500 MXN
100 KWD5,428.81000 MXN
250 KWD13,572.02500 MXN
500 KWD27,144.05000 MXN
1000 KWD54,288.10000 MXN
2000 KWD108,576.20000 MXN
5000 KWD271,440.50000 MXN
10000 KWD542,881.00000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 MXN0.01842 KWD
5 MXN0.09210 KWD
10 MXN0.18420 KWD
20 MXN0.36840 KWD
50 MXN0.92101 KWD
100 MXN1.84202 KWD
250 MXN4.60505 KWD
500 MXN9.21010 KWD
1000 MXN18.42020 KWD
2000 MXN36.84040 KWD
5000 MXN92.10100 KWD
10000 MXN184.20200 KWD