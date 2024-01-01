Convert KWD to MXN at the real exchange rate

Kuwaiti dinars to Mexican pesos today

1,000 kwd
59,728.10 mxn

ك1.000 KWD = Mex$59.73 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KWD to MXNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High61.232061.2320
Low55.293553.1147
Average59.166056.1357
Change7.70%10.55%
View full history

1 KWD to MXN stats

The performance of KWD to MXN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 61.2320 and a 30 day low of 55.2935. This means the 30 day average was 59.1660. The change for KWD to MXN was 7.70.

The performance of KWD to MXN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 61.2320 and a 90 day low of 53.1147. This means the 90 day average was 56.1357. The change for KWD to MXN was 10.55.

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Mexican Peso
1 KWD59,72810 MXN
5 KWD298,64050 MXN
10 KWD597,28100 MXN
20 KWD1.194,56200 MXN
50 KWD2.986,40500 MXN
100 KWD5.972,81000 MXN
250 KWD14.932,02500 MXN
500 KWD29.864,05000 MXN
1000 KWD59.728,10000 MXN
2000 KWD119.456,20000 MXN
5000 KWD298.640,50000 MXN
10000 KWD597.281,00000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 MXN0,01674 KWD
5 MXN0,08371 KWD
10 MXN0,16743 KWD
20 MXN0,33485 KWD
50 MXN0,83713 KWD
100 MXN1,67425 KWD
250 MXN4,18563 KWD
500 MXN8,37125 KWD
1000 MXN16,74250 KWD
2000 MXN33,48500 KWD
5000 MXN83,71250 KWD
10000 MXN167,42500 KWD