Kuwaiti dinars to Surinamese dollars today

Convert KWD to SRD at the real exchange rate

1,000 kwd
114,445 srd

1.000 KWD = 114.4 SRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:31
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.09390.8461.4741.6580.96818.238
1 GBP1.1711.279106.3041.7251.941.13321.342
1 USD0.9150.782183.1081.3481.5170.88616.685
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Surinamese dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to SRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kuwaiti dinar

KWD to USD

KWD to INR

KWD to EUR

KWD to ZAR

KWD to AUD

KWD to NZD

KWD to NGN

KWD to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Surinamese Dollar
1 KWD114.44500 SRD
5 KWD572.22500 SRD
10 KWD1,144.45000 SRD
20 KWD2,288.90000 SRD
50 KWD5,722.25000 SRD
100 KWD11,444.50000 SRD
250 KWD28,611.25000 SRD
500 KWD57,222.50000 SRD
1000 KWD114,445.00000 SRD
2000 KWD228,890.00000 SRD
5000 KWD572,225.00000 SRD
10000 KWD1,144,450.00000 SRD
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 SRD0.00874 KWD
5 SRD0.04369 KWD
10 SRD0.08738 KWD
20 SRD0.17476 KWD
50 SRD0.43689 KWD
100 SRD0.87378 KWD
250 SRD2.18446 KWD
500 SRD4.36892 KWD
1000 SRD8.73783 KWD
2000 SRD17.47566 KWD
5000 SRD43.68915 KWD
10000 SRD87.37830 KWD