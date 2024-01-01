Kuwaiti dinars to Maldivian rufiyaas today

Convert KWD to MVR at the real exchange rate

1,000 kwd
50,163.70 mvr

1.000 KWD = 50.16 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:29
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 KWD50.16370 MVR
5 KWD250.81850 MVR
10 KWD501.63700 MVR
20 KWD1,003.27400 MVR
50 KWD2,508.18500 MVR
100 KWD5,016.37000 MVR
250 KWD12,540.92500 MVR
500 KWD25,081.85000 MVR
1000 KWD50,163.70000 MVR
2000 KWD100,327.40000 MVR
5000 KWD250,818.50000 MVR
10000 KWD501,637.00000 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 MVR0.01993 KWD
5 MVR0.09967 KWD
10 MVR0.19935 KWD
20 MVR0.39870 KWD
50 MVR0.99674 KWD
100 MVR1.99348 KWD
250 MVR4.98370 KWD
500 MVR9.96740 KWD
1000 MVR19.93480 KWD
2000 MVR39.86960 KWD
5000 MVR99.67400 KWD
10000 MVR199.34800 KWD