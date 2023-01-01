50 Maldivian rufiyaas to Kuwaiti dinars

Convert MVR to KWD at the real exchange rate

50 mvr
0.998 kwd

1.00000 MVR = 0.01996 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZAREURAUDCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD118.63750.918751.498021.34970.78678283.2651.33345
1 ZAR0.053655410.04929740.08037640.07241850.0422154.467610.0715466
1 EUR1.088420.285111.630441.469010.856590.62561.45133
1 AUD0.6675512.44150.61333110.9009920.52521655.58360.890145

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Maldivian rufiyaas to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MVR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MVR to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Maldivian rufiyaas

MVR to USD

MVR to ZAR

MVR to EUR

MVR to AUD

MVR to CAD

MVR to GBP

MVR to INR

MVR to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 MVR0.01996 KWD
5 MVR0.09980 KWD
10 MVR0.19960 KWD
20 MVR0.39920 KWD
50 MVR0.99799 KWD
100 MVR1.99599 KWD
250 MVR4.98997 KWD
500 MVR9.97995 KWD
1000 MVR19.95990 KWD
2000 MVR39.91980 KWD
5000 MVR99.79950 KWD
10000 MVR199.59900 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 KWD50.10050 MVR
5 KWD250.50250 MVR
10 KWD501.00500 MVR
20 KWD1002.01000 MVR
50 KWD2505.02500 MVR
100 KWD5010.05000 MVR
250 KWD12525.12500 MVR
500 KWD25050.25000 MVR
1000 KWD50100.50000 MVR
2000 KWD100201.00000 MVR
5000 KWD250502.50000 MVR
10000 KWD501005.00000 MVR