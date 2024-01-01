Kuwaiti dinars to Canadian dollars today

Convert KWD to CAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 kwd
4,386.71 cad

1.000 KWD = 4.387 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:22
How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Canadian Dollar
1 KWD4.38671 CAD
5 KWD21.93355 CAD
10 KWD43.86710 CAD
20 KWD87.73420 CAD
50 KWD219.33550 CAD
100 KWD438.67100 CAD
250 KWD1,096.67750 CAD
500 KWD2,193.35500 CAD
1000 KWD4,386.71000 CAD
2000 KWD8,773.42000 CAD
5000 KWD21,933.55000 CAD
10000 KWD43,867.10000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 CAD0.22796 KWD
5 CAD1.13981 KWD
10 CAD2.27961 KWD
20 CAD4.55922 KWD
50 CAD11.39805 KWD
100 CAD22.79610 KWD
250 CAD56.99025 KWD
500 CAD113.98050 KWD
1000 CAD227.96100 KWD
2000 CAD455.92200 KWD
5000 CAD1,139.80500 KWD
10000 CAD2,279.61000 KWD