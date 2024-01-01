Kuwaiti dinars to Canadian dollars today

Convert KWD to CAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 kwd
4,459.04 cad

ك1.000 KWD = C$4.459 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KWD to CADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.49014.4901
Low4.43634.3950
Average4.46764.4528
Change0.40%1.08%
View full history

1 KWD to CAD stats

The performance of KWD to CAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.4901 and a 30 day low of 4.4363. This means the 30 day average was 4.4676. The change for KWD to CAD was 0.40.

The performance of KWD to CAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.4901 and a 90 day low of 4.3950. This means the 90 day average was 4.4528. The change for KWD to CAD was 1.08.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD183.3620.93318.21.4991.6421,529.073.673
1 INR0.01210.0110.2180.0180.0218.3430.044
1 EUR1.07189.309119.4991.6061.7591,638.173.935
1 ZAR0.0554.580.05110.0820.0984.0150.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kuwaiti dinar

KWD to USD

KWD to INR

KWD to EUR

KWD to ZAR

KWD to AUD

KWD to NZD

KWD to NGN

KWD to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Canadian Dollar
1 KWD4,45904 CAD
5 KWD22,29520 CAD
10 KWD44,59040 CAD
20 KWD89,18080 CAD
50 KWD222,95200 CAD
100 KWD445,90400 CAD
250 KWD1.114,76000 CAD
500 KWD2.229,52000 CAD
1000 KWD4.459,04000 CAD
2000 KWD8.918,08000 CAD
5000 KWD22.295,20000 CAD
10000 KWD44.590,40000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 CAD0,22426 KWD
5 CAD1,12132 KWD
10 CAD2,24263 KWD
20 CAD4,48526 KWD
50 CAD11,21315 KWD
100 CAD22,42630 KWD
250 CAD56,06575 KWD
500 CAD112,13150 KWD
1000 CAD224,26300 KWD
2000 CAD448,52600 KWD
5000 CAD1.121,31500 KWD
10000 CAD2.242,63000 KWD