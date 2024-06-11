Convert CAD to KWD at the real exchange rate

1 Canadian dollar to Kuwaiti dinars

1 cad
0.223 kwd

C$1.000 CAD = ك0.2227 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:22
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Canadian dollars to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 CAD0,22267 KWD
5 CAD1,11335 KWD
10 CAD2,22670 KWD
20 CAD4,45340 KWD
50 CAD11,13350 KWD
100 CAD22,26700 KWD
250 CAD55,66750 KWD
500 CAD111,33500 KWD
1000 CAD222,67000 KWD
2000 CAD445,34000 KWD
5000 CAD1.113,35000 KWD
10000 CAD2.226,70000 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Canadian Dollar
1 KWD4,49095 CAD
5 KWD22,45475 CAD
10 KWD44,90950 CAD
20 KWD89,81900 CAD
50 KWD224,54750 CAD
100 KWD449,09500 CAD
250 KWD1.122,73750 CAD
500 KWD2.245,47500 CAD
1000 KWD4.490,95000 CAD
2000 KWD8.981,90000 CAD
5000 KWD22.454,75000 CAD
10000 KWD44.909,50000 CAD