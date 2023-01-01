1 Kuwaiti dinar to Canadian dollars

1.00000 KWD = 4.31130 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Canadian Dollar
1 KWD4.31130 CAD
5 KWD21.55650 CAD
10 KWD43.11300 CAD
20 KWD86.22600 CAD
50 KWD215.56500 CAD
100 KWD431.13000 CAD
250 KWD1077.82500 CAD
500 KWD2155.65000 CAD
1000 KWD4311.30000 CAD
2000 KWD8622.60000 CAD
5000 KWD21556.50000 CAD
10000 KWD43113.00000 CAD
1 CAD0.23195 KWD
5 CAD1.15974 KWD
10 CAD2.31948 KWD
20 CAD4.63896 KWD
50 CAD11.59740 KWD
100 CAD23.19480 KWD
250 CAD57.98700 KWD
500 CAD115.97400 KWD
1000 CAD231.94800 KWD
2000 CAD463.89600 KWD
5000 CAD1159.74000 KWD
10000 CAD2319.48000 KWD