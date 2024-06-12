Danish kroner to Canadian dollars today

Convert DKK to CAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 dkk
198.21 cad

kr1.000 DKK = C$0.1982 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:32
Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.07511.2520.843299.4431.62611.46789.838
1 USD0.93110.4650.784278.51.51210.66583.555
1 SEK0.0890.09610.07526.6130.1441.0197.984
1 GBP1.1861.27513.3441355.1291.92813.599106.545

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Danish Krone / Canadian Dollar
1 DKK0,19821 CAD
5 DKK0,99103 CAD
10 DKK1,98206 CAD
20 DKK3,96412 CAD
50 DKK9,91030 CAD
100 DKK19,82060 CAD
250 DKK49,55150 CAD
500 DKK99,10300 CAD
1000 DKK198,20600 CAD
2000 DKK396,41200 CAD
5000 DKK991,03000 CAD
10000 DKK1.982,06000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Danish Krone
1 CAD5,04525 DKK
5 CAD25,22625 DKK
10 CAD50,45250 DKK
20 CAD100,90500 DKK
50 CAD252,26250 DKK
100 CAD504,52500 DKK
250 CAD1.261,31250 DKK
500 CAD2.522,62500 DKK
1000 CAD5.045,25000 DKK
2000 CAD10.090,50000 DKK
5000 CAD25.226,25000 DKK
10000 CAD50.452,50000 DKK