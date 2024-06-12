Danish krone to Canadian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Danish krone to Canadian dollars is currently 0,198 today, reflecting a -0.072% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Danish krone has remained relatively stable, with a -0.625% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Danish krone to Canadian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0,200 on 05-06-2024 and a low of 0,198 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-06-2024, with a -0.305% decrease in value.