Danish krone to Euros Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Danish krone to Euros history summary. This is the Danish krone (DKK) to Euros (EUR) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of DKK and EUR historical data from 12-06-2019 to 12-06-2024.
Danish krone to Euros exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Danish krone to Euros is currently 0,134 today, reflecting a 0.003% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Danish krone has remained relatively stable, with a 0.009% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Danish krone to Euros has fluctuated between a high of 0,134 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 0,134 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 11-06-2024, with a -0.012% decrease in value.
How to convert Danish kroner to Euros
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
