Danish krone to British pounds sterling exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Danish krone to British pounds sterling is currently 0,113 today, reflecting a -0.149% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Danish krone has remained relatively stable, with a -0.950% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Danish krone to British pounds sterling has fluctuated between a high of 0,114 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 0,113 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-06-2024, with a -0.349% decrease in value.