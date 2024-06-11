Canadian dollar to Danish kroner exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Canadian dollar to Danish kroner is currently 5.047 today, reflecting a 0.161% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Canadian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.535% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Canadian dollar to Danish kroner has fluctuated between a high of 5.047 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 5.002 on 05-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-06-2024, with a 0.306% increase in value.