Kuwaiti dinars to Philippine pesos today

Convert KWD to PHP at the real exchange rate

1,000 kwd
182,503 php

1.000 KWD = 182.5 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:31
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.09390.8551.4741.6580.96818.238
1 GBP1.1711.279106.321.7251.941.13321.343
1 USD0.9150.782183.1211.3481.5170.88616.686
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kuwaiti dinar

KWD to USD

KWD to INR

KWD to EUR

KWD to ZAR

KWD to AUD

KWD to NZD

KWD to NGN

KWD to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Philippine Peso
1 KWD182.50300 PHP
5 KWD912.51500 PHP
10 KWD1,825.03000 PHP
20 KWD3,650.06000 PHP
50 KWD9,125.15000 PHP
100 KWD18,250.30000 PHP
250 KWD45,625.75000 PHP
500 KWD91,251.50000 PHP
1000 KWD182,503.00000 PHP
2000 KWD365,006.00000 PHP
5000 KWD912,515.00000 PHP
10000 KWD1,825,030.00000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 PHP0.00548 KWD
5 PHP0.02740 KWD
10 PHP0.05479 KWD
20 PHP0.10959 KWD
50 PHP0.27397 KWD
100 PHP0.54794 KWD
250 PHP1.36984 KWD
500 PHP2.73969 KWD
1000 PHP5.47937 KWD
2000 PHP10.95874 KWD
5000 PHP27.39685 KWD
10000 PHP54.79370 KWD