Kuwaiti dinars to Mozambican meticals today

Convert KWD to MZN at the real exchange rate

1,000 kwd
208,096 mzn

1.000 KWD = 208.1 MZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:29
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Mozambican meticals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to MZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Mozambican Metical
1 KWD208.09600 MZN
5 KWD1,040.48000 MZN
10 KWD2,080.96000 MZN
20 KWD4,161.92000 MZN
50 KWD10,404.80000 MZN
100 KWD20,809.60000 MZN
250 KWD52,024.00000 MZN
500 KWD104,048.00000 MZN
1000 KWD208,096.00000 MZN
2000 KWD416,192.00000 MZN
5000 KWD1,040,480.00000 MZN
10000 KWD2,080,960.00000 MZN
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 MZN0.00481 KWD
5 MZN0.02403 KWD
10 MZN0.04805 KWD
20 MZN0.09611 KWD
50 MZN0.24027 KWD
100 MZN0.48055 KWD
250 MZN1.20137 KWD
500 MZN2.40274 KWD
1000 MZN4.80547 KWD
2000 MZN9.61094 KWD
5000 MZN24.02735 KWD
10000 MZN48.05470 KWD