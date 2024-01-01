Convert KWD to MZN at the real exchange rate

Kuwaiti dinars to Mozambican meticals today

1,000 kwd
2,07,412 mzn

ك1.000 KWD = MT207.4 MZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:16
1 KWD to MZNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High208.0700209.0220
Low207.3120206.9480
Average207.6154207.6143
Change-0.32%-0.21%
1 KWD to MZN stats

The performance of KWD to MZN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 208.0700 and a 30 day low of 207.3120. This means the 30 day average was 207.6154. The change for KWD to MZN was -0.32.

The performance of KWD to MZN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 209.0220 and a 90 day low of 206.9480. This means the 90 day average was 207.6143. The change for KWD to MZN was -0.21.

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD183.3620.93318.21.4991.6421,529.073.673
1 INR0.01210.0110.2180.0180.0218.3430.044
1 EUR1.07189.309119.4991.6061.7591,638.173.935
1 ZAR0.0554.580.05110.0820.0984.0150.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Mozambican Metical
1 KWD207,41200 MZN
5 KWD1.037,06000 MZN
10 KWD2.074,12000 MZN
20 KWD4.148,24000 MZN
50 KWD10.370,60000 MZN
100 KWD20.741,20000 MZN
250 KWD51.853,00000 MZN
500 KWD103.706,00000 MZN
1000 KWD207.412,00000 MZN
2000 KWD414.824,00000 MZN
5000 KWD1.037.060,00000 MZN
10000 KWD2.074.120,00000 MZN
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 MZN0,00482 KWD
5 MZN0,02411 KWD
10 MZN0,04821 KWD
20 MZN0,09643 KWD
50 MZN0,24107 KWD
100 MZN0,48213 KWD
250 MZN1,20533 KWD
500 MZN2,41067 KWD
1000 MZN4,82133 KWD
2000 MZN9,64266 KWD
5000 MZN24,10665 KWD
10000 MZN48,21330 KWD