Kuwaiti dinars to Polish zloty today

Convert KWD to PLN at the real exchange rate

1,000 kwd
12,830.10 pln

1.000 KWD = 12.83 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:30
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Polish Zloty
1 KWD12.83010 PLN
5 KWD64.15050 PLN
10 KWD128.30100 PLN
20 KWD256.60200 PLN
50 KWD641.50500 PLN
100 KWD1,283.01000 PLN
250 KWD3,207.52500 PLN
500 KWD6,415.05000 PLN
1000 KWD12,830.10000 PLN
2000 KWD25,660.20000 PLN
5000 KWD64,150.50000 PLN
10000 KWD128,301.00000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 PLN0.07794 KWD
5 PLN0.38971 KWD
10 PLN0.77942 KWD
20 PLN1.55884 KWD
50 PLN3.89709 KWD
100 PLN7.79419 KWD
250 PLN19.48547 KWD
500 PLN38.97095 KWD
1000 PLN77.94190 KWD
2000 PLN155.88380 KWD
5000 PLN389.70950 KWD
10000 PLN779.41900 KWD