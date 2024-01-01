Convert KWD to PLN at the real exchange rate

Kuwaiti dinars to Polish zloty today

1,000 kwd
13,119.10 pln

ك1.000 KWD = zł13.12 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KWD to PLNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High13.343713.3472
Low12.781612.7416
Average13.084713.0054
Change2.19%0.94%
1 KWD to PLN stats

The performance of KWD to PLN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 13.3437 and a 30 day low of 12.7816. This means the 30 day average was 13.0847. The change for KWD to PLN was 2.19.

The performance of KWD to PLN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 13.3472 and a 90 day low of 12.7416. This means the 90 day average was 13.0054. The change for KWD to PLN was 0.94.

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD183.3620.93318.21.4991.6421,529.073.673
1 INR0.01210.0110.2180.0180.0218.3430.044
1 EUR1.07189.309119.4991.6061.7591,638.173.935
1 ZAR0.0554.580.05110.0820.0984.0150.202

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Polish Zloty
1 KWD13,11910 PLN
5 KWD65,59550 PLN
10 KWD131,19100 PLN
20 KWD262,38200 PLN
50 KWD655,95500 PLN
100 KWD1.311,91000 PLN
250 KWD3.279,77500 PLN
500 KWD6.559,55000 PLN
1000 KWD13.119,10000 PLN
2000 KWD26.238,20000 PLN
5000 KWD65.595,50000 PLN
10000 KWD131.191,00000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 PLN0,07622 KWD
5 PLN0,38112 KWD
10 PLN0,76225 KWD
20 PLN1,52449 KWD
50 PLN3,81124 KWD
100 PLN7,62247 KWD
250 PLN19,05618 KWD
500 PLN38,11235 KWD
1000 PLN76,22470 KWD
2000 PLN152,44940 KWD
5000 PLN381,12350 KWD
10000 PLN762,24700 KWD