Kuwaiti dinars to Peruvian nuevo soles today

Convert KWD to PEN at the real exchange rate

1,000 kwd
12,022.50 pen

1.000 KWD = 12.02 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:30
Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 KWD12.02250 PEN
5 KWD60.11250 PEN
10 KWD120.22500 PEN
20 KWD240.45000 PEN
50 KWD601.12500 PEN
100 KWD1,202.25000 PEN
250 KWD3,005.62500 PEN
500 KWD6,011.25000 PEN
1000 KWD12,022.50000 PEN
2000 KWD24,045.00000 PEN
5000 KWD60,112.50000 PEN
10000 KWD120,225.00000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 PEN0.08318 KWD
5 PEN0.41589 KWD
10 PEN0.83177 KWD
20 PEN1.66354 KWD
50 PEN4.15886 KWD
100 PEN8.31771 KWD
250 PEN20.79428 KWD
500 PEN41.58855 KWD
1000 PEN83.17710 KWD
2000 PEN166.35420 KWD
5000 PEN415.88550 KWD
10000 PEN831.77100 KWD