Convert KWD to PEN at the real exchange rate

Kuwaiti dinars to Peruvian nuevo soles today

1,000 kwd
12,511.30 pen

ك1.000 KWD = S/.12.51 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
1 KWD to PENLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High12.511312.5113
Low12.160311.9566
Average12.331012.1800
Change2.83%3.21%
1 KWD to PEN stats

The performance of KWD to PEN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 12.5113 and a 30 day low of 12.1603. This means the 30 day average was 12.3310. The change for KWD to PEN was 2.83.

The performance of KWD to PEN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 12.5113 and a 90 day low of 11.9566. This means the 90 day average was 12.1800. The change for KWD to PEN was 3.21.

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 KWD12,51130 PEN
5 KWD62,55650 PEN
10 KWD125,11300 PEN
20 KWD250,22600 PEN
50 KWD625,56500 PEN
100 KWD1.251,13000 PEN
250 KWD3.127,82500 PEN
500 KWD6.255,65000 PEN
1000 KWD12.511,30000 PEN
2000 KWD25.022,60000 PEN
5000 KWD62.556,50000 PEN
10000 KWD125.113,00000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 PEN0,07993 KWD
5 PEN0,39964 KWD
10 PEN0,79928 KWD
20 PEN1,59855 KWD
50 PEN3,99638 KWD
100 PEN7,99276 KWD
250 PEN19,98190 KWD
500 PEN39,96380 KWD
1000 PEN79,92760 KWD
2000 PEN159,85520 KWD
5000 PEN399,63800 KWD
10000 PEN799,27600 KWD