Convert PEN to KWD at the real exchange rate

1 Peruvian nuevo sol to Kuwaiti dinars

1 pen
0.081 kwd

S/.1.000 PEN = ك0.08110 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:11
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8441.08190.2691.4841.6210.96720.301
1 GBP1.18511.281106.9371.7571.9211.14624.049
1 USD0.9250.781183.5051.3721.50.89518.78
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.225

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Peruvian nuevo soles to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PEN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PEN to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Peruvian nuevo sol

PEN to USD

PEN to EUR

PEN to GBP

PEN to INR

PEN to JPY

PEN to RUB

PEN to AUD

PEN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 PEN0,08110 KWD
5 PEN0,40551 KWD
10 PEN0,81103 KWD
20 PEN1,62206 KWD
50 PEN4,05514 KWD
100 PEN8,11028 KWD
250 PEN20,27570 KWD
500 PEN40,55140 KWD
1000 PEN81,10280 KWD
2000 PEN162,20560 KWD
5000 PEN405,51400 KWD
10000 PEN811,02800 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 KWD12,33000 PEN
5 KWD61,65000 PEN
10 KWD123,30000 PEN
20 KWD246,60000 PEN
50 KWD616,50000 PEN
100 KWD1.233,00000 PEN
250 KWD3.082,50000 PEN
500 KWD6.165,00000 PEN
1000 KWD12.330,00000 PEN
2000 KWD24.660,00000 PEN
5000 KWD61.650,00000 PEN
10000 KWD123.300,00000 PEN