Kuwaiti dinars to Romanian leus today

Convert KWD to RON at the real exchange rate

1,000 kwd
14,801.30 ron

1.000 KWD = 14.80 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:31
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Romanian Leu
1 KWD14.80130 RON
5 KWD74.00650 RON
10 KWD148.01300 RON
20 KWD296.02600 RON
50 KWD740.06500 RON
100 KWD1,480.13000 RON
250 KWD3,700.32500 RON
500 KWD7,400.65000 RON
1000 KWD14,801.30000 RON
2000 KWD29,602.60000 RON
5000 KWD74,006.50000 RON
10000 KWD148,013.00000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 RON0.06756 KWD
5 RON0.33781 KWD
10 RON0.67562 KWD
20 RON1.35123 KWD
50 RON3.37809 KWD
100 RON6.75617 KWD
250 RON16.89043 KWD
500 RON33.78085 KWD
1000 RON67.56170 KWD
2000 RON135.12340 KWD
5000 RON337.80850 KWD
10000 RON675.61700 KWD