Kuwaiti dinars to Romanian leus today

Convert KWD to RON at the real exchange rate

1,000 kwd
15,140.90 ron

ك1.000 KWD = L15.14 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
1 KWD to RONLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High15.193815.2097
Low14.884314.8711
Average15.077615.0418
Change1.28%0.65%
View full history

1 KWD to RON stats

The performance of KWD to RON in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 15.1938 and a 30 day low of 14.8843. This means the 30 day average was 15.0776. The change for KWD to RON was 1.28.

The performance of KWD to RON in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 15.2097 and a 90 day low of 14.8711. This means the 90 day average was 15.0418. The change for KWD to RON was 0.65.

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD183.3620.93318.21.4991.6421,529.073.673
1 INR0.01210.0110.2180.0180.0218.3430.044
1 EUR1.07189.309119.4991.6061.7591,638.173.935
1 ZAR0.0554.580.05110.0820.0984.0150.202

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Romanian Leu
1 KWD15,14090 RON
5 KWD75,70450 RON
10 KWD151,40900 RON
20 KWD302,81800 RON
50 KWD757,04500 RON
100 KWD1.514,09000 RON
250 KWD3.785,22500 RON
500 KWD7.570,45000 RON
1000 KWD15.140,90000 RON
2000 KWD30.281,80000 RON
5000 KWD75.704,50000 RON
10000 KWD151.409,00000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 RON0,06605 KWD
5 RON0,33023 KWD
10 RON0,66046 KWD
20 RON1,32093 KWD
50 RON3,30232 KWD
100 RON6,60463 KWD
250 RON16,51158 KWD
500 RON33,02315 KWD
1000 RON66,04630 KWD
2000 RON132,09260 KWD
5000 RON330,23150 KWD
10000 RON660,46300 KWD