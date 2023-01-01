5000 Kuwaiti dinars to Romanian leus

Convert KWD to RON at the real exchange rate

5.000 kwd
73.310,50 ron

1.00000 KWD = 14.66210 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kuwaiti dinars

KWD to USD

KWD to INR

KWD to EUR

KWD to ZAR

KWD to AUD

KWD to NZD

KWD to NGN

KWD to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Romanian Leu
1 KWD14.66210 RON
5 KWD73.31050 RON
10 KWD146.62100 RON
20 KWD293.24200 RON
50 KWD733.10500 RON
100 KWD1466.21000 RON
250 KWD3665.52500 RON
500 KWD7331.05000 RON
1000 KWD14662.10000 RON
2000 KWD29324.20000 RON
5000 KWD73310.50000 RON
10000 KWD146621.00000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 RON0.06820 KWD
5 RON0.34101 KWD
10 RON0.68203 KWD
20 RON1.36406 KWD
50 RON3.41014 KWD
100 RON6.82029 KWD
250 RON17.05072 KWD
500 RON34.10145 KWD
1000 RON68.20290 KWD
2000 RON136.40580 KWD
5000 RON341.01450 KWD
10000 RON682.02900 KWD