1,000 kwd
330,515 cve

1.000 KWD = 330.5 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:23
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 KWD330.51500 CVE
5 KWD1,652.57500 CVE
10 KWD3,305.15000 CVE
20 KWD6,610.30000 CVE
50 KWD16,525.75000 CVE
100 KWD33,051.50000 CVE
250 KWD82,628.75000 CVE
500 KWD165,257.50000 CVE
1000 KWD330,515.00000 CVE
2000 KWD661,030.00000 CVE
5000 KWD1,652,575.00000 CVE
10000 KWD3,305,150.00000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 CVE0.00303 KWD
5 CVE0.01513 KWD
10 CVE0.03026 KWD
20 CVE0.06051 KWD
50 CVE0.15128 KWD
100 CVE0.30256 KWD
250 CVE0.75639 KWD
500 CVE1.51279 KWD
1000 CVE3.02558 KWD
2000 CVE6.05116 KWD
5000 CVE15.12790 KWD
10000 CVE30.25580 KWD