Kuwaiti dinars to Egyptian pounds today

Convert KWD to EGP at the real exchange rate

1,000 kwd
152,598 egp

1.000 KWD = 152.6 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:24
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Egyptian Pound
1 KWD152.59800 EGP
5 KWD762.99000 EGP
10 KWD1,525.98000 EGP
20 KWD3,051.96000 EGP
50 KWD7,629.90000 EGP
100 KWD15,259.80000 EGP
250 KWD38,149.50000 EGP
500 KWD76,299.00000 EGP
1000 KWD152,598.00000 EGP
2000 KWD305,196.00000 EGP
5000 KWD762,990.00000 EGP
10000 KWD1,525,980.00000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 EGP0.00655 KWD
5 EGP0.03277 KWD
10 EGP0.06553 KWD
20 EGP0.13106 KWD
50 EGP0.32766 KWD
100 EGP0.65532 KWD
250 EGP1.63829 KWD
500 EGP3.27659 KWD
1000 EGP6.55318 KWD
2000 EGP13.10636 KWD
5000 EGP32.76590 KWD
10000 EGP65.53180 KWD