Convert KWD to EGP at the real exchange rate

Kuwaiti dinars to Egyptian pounds today

1,000 kwd
1,56,546 egp

ك1.000 KWD = E£156.5 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KWD to EGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High157.7780157.7780
Low153.6680151.9300
Average155.5429154.9090
Change1.61%1.65%
View full history

1 KWD to EGP stats

The performance of KWD to EGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 157.7780 and a 30 day low of 153.6680. This means the 30 day average was 155.5429. The change for KWD to EGP was 1.61.

The performance of KWD to EGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 157.7780 and a 90 day low of 151.9300. This means the 90 day average was 154.9090. The change for KWD to EGP was 1.65.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD183.3620.93318.21.4991.6421,529.073.673
1 INR0.01210.0110.2180.0180.0218.3430.044
1 EUR1.07189.309119.4991.6061.7591,638.173.935
1 ZAR0.0554.580.05110.0820.0984.0150.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kuwaiti dinar

KWD to USD

KWD to INR

KWD to EUR

KWD to ZAR

KWD to AUD

KWD to NZD

KWD to NGN

KWD to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Egyptian Pound
1 KWD156,54600 EGP
5 KWD782,73000 EGP
10 KWD1.565,46000 EGP
20 KWD3.130,92000 EGP
50 KWD7.827,30000 EGP
100 KWD15.654,60000 EGP
250 KWD39.136,50000 EGP
500 KWD78.273,00000 EGP
1000 KWD156.546,00000 EGP
2000 KWD313.092,00000 EGP
5000 KWD782.730,00000 EGP
10000 KWD1.565.460,00000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 EGP0,00639 KWD
5 EGP0,03194 KWD
10 EGP0,06388 KWD
20 EGP0,12776 KWD
50 EGP0,31939 KWD
100 EGP0,63879 KWD
250 EGP1,59697 KWD
500 EGP3,19395 KWD
1000 EGP6,38789 KWD
2000 EGP12,77578 KWD
5000 EGP31,93945 KWD
10000 EGP63,87890 KWD