Croatian Kuna (HRK)
Currency name
Croatian Kuna
Currency symbol
kn
HRK exchange rates
|USD
|CAD
|SGD
|EUR
|AUD
|GBP
|NZD
|ZAR
|From HRK
|0.14244
|0.19332
|0.19126
|0.13104
|0.21810
|0.11195
|0.23561
|2.69472
|To HRK
|7.02062
|5.17268
|5.22854
|7.63106
|4.58517
|8.93233
|4.24432
|0.37110
