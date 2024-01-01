Croatian Kuna (HRK)

On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Currency name

Croatian Kuna

kn

HRK exchange rates

 USD CAD SGD EUR AUD GBP NZD ZAR
From HRK0.14244 0.19332 0.19126 0.13104 0.21810 0.11195 0.23561 2.69472
To HRK7.02062 5.17268 5.22854 7.63106 4.58517 8.93233 4.24432 0.37110

