Croatian kunas to Danish kroner today

Convert HRK to DKK at the real exchange rate

1,000 hrk
976.88 dkk

1.000 HRK = 0.9769 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:24
Track the exchange rate
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Check the Euro exchange rates
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDEURAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD11.3541.3430.921.5290.7861.65418.783
1 CAD0.73910.9920.6791.1290.581.22213.876
1 SGD0.7451.00810.6851.1380.5851.23113.986
1 EUR1.0871.4721.4611.6620.8541.79820.424

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Croatian kunas to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HRK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HRK to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Croatian kuna

HRK to USD

HRK to CAD

HRK to SGD

HRK to EUR

HRK to AUD

HRK to GBP

HRK to NZD

HRK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Danish Krone
1 HRK0.97688 DKK
5 HRK4.88439 DKK
10 HRK9.76878 DKK
20 HRK19.53756 DKK
50 HRK48.84390 DKK
100 HRK97.68780 DKK
250 HRK244.21950 DKK
500 HRK488.43900 DKK
1000 HRK976.87800 DKK
2000 HRK1,953.75600 DKK
5000 HRK4,884.39000 DKK
10000 HRK9,768.78000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Croatian Kuna
1 DKK1.02367 HRK
5 DKK5.11835 HRK
10 DKK10.23670 HRK
20 DKK20.47340 HRK
50 DKK51.18350 HRK
100 DKK102.36700 HRK
250 DKK255.91750 HRK
500 DKK511.83500 HRK
1000 DKK1,023.67000 HRK
2000 DKK2,047.34000 HRK
5000 DKK5,118.35000 HRK
10000 DKK10,236.70000 HRK