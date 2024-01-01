Croatian kunas to Isle of Man pounds today

Convert HRK to IMP at the real exchange rate

1,000 hrk
111.87 imp

1.000 HRK = 0.1119 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:26
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
How to convert Croatian kunas to Isle of Man pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HRK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IMP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HRK to IMP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Isle of Man pound
1 HRK0.11187 IMP
5 HRK0.55933 IMP
10 HRK1.11865 IMP
20 HRK2.23730 IMP
50 HRK5.59325 IMP
100 HRK11.18650 IMP
250 HRK27.96625 IMP
500 HRK55.93250 IMP
1000 HRK111.86500 IMP
2000 HRK223.73000 IMP
5000 HRK559.32500 IMP
10000 HRK1,118.65000 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Croatian Kuna
1 IMP8.93935 HRK
5 IMP44.69675 HRK
10 IMP89.39350 HRK
20 IMP178.78700 HRK
50 IMP446.96750 HRK
100 IMP893.93500 HRK
250 IMP2,234.83750 HRK
500 IMP4,469.67500 HRK
1000 IMP8,939.35000 HRK
2000 IMP17,878.70000 HRK
5000 IMP44,696.75000 HRK
10000 IMP89,393.50000 HRK