20 Croatian kunas to Isle of Man pounds

Convert HRK to IMP at the real exchange rate

20 hrk
2.17 imp

kn1.000 HRK = £0.1086 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:51
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
HRK to IMP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

IMP
1 HRK to IMPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.11230.1129
Low0.10750.1075
Average0.10980.1108
Change-2.49%-2.44%
1 HRK to IMP stats

The performance of HRK to IMP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1123 and a 30 day low of 0.1075. This means the 30 day average was 0.1098. The change for HRK to IMP was -2.49.

The performance of HRK to IMP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1129 and a 90 day low of 0.1075. This means the 90 day average was 0.1108. The change for HRK to IMP was -2.44.

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Croatian kunas to Isle of Man pounds

Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Isle of Man pound
1 HRK0.10862 IMP
5 HRK0.54310 IMP
10 HRK1.08619 IMP
20 HRK2.17238 IMP
50 HRK5.43095 IMP
100 HRK10.86190 IMP
250 HRK27.15475 IMP
500 HRK54.30950 IMP
1000 HRK108.61900 IMP
2000 HRK217.23800 IMP
5000 HRK543.09500 IMP
10000 HRK1,086.19000 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Croatian Kuna
1 IMP9.20649 HRK
5 IMP46.03245 HRK
10 IMP92.06490 HRK
20 IMP184.12980 HRK
50 IMP460.32450 HRK
100 IMP920.64900 HRK
250 IMP2,301.62250 HRK
500 IMP4,603.24500 HRK
1000 IMP9,206.49000 HRK
2000 IMP18,412.98000 HRK
5000 IMP46,032.45000 HRK
10000 IMP92,064.90000 HRK