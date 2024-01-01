Croatian kunas to Swedish kronor today

Convert HRK to SEK at the real exchange rate

1,000 hrk
1,488.20 sek

1.000 HRK = 1.488 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:31
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Swedish Krona
1 HRK1.48820 SEK
5 HRK7.44100 SEK
10 HRK14.88200 SEK
20 HRK29.76400 SEK
50 HRK74.41000 SEK
100 HRK148.82000 SEK
250 HRK372.05000 SEK
500 HRK744.10000 SEK
1000 HRK1,488.20000 SEK
2000 HRK2,976.40000 SEK
5000 HRK7,441.00000 SEK
10000 HRK14,882.00000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Croatian Kuna
1 SEK0.67195 HRK
5 SEK3.35976 HRK
10 SEK6.71952 HRK
20 SEK13.43904 HRK
50 SEK33.59760 HRK
100 SEK67.19520 HRK
250 SEK167.98800 HRK
500 SEK335.97600 HRK
1000 SEK671.95200 HRK
2000 SEK1,343.90400 HRK
5000 SEK3,359.76000 HRK
10000 SEK6,719.52000 HRK