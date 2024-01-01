Croatian kunas to Vietnamese dongs today

Convert HRK to VND at the real exchange rate

1,000 hrk
3,530,230 vnd

1.000 HRK = 3,530 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:15
Track the exchange rate
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Check the Euro exchange rates
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDEURAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD11.3541.3430.921.5290.7861.65418.787
1 CAD0.73910.9920.6791.1290.581.22213.877
1 SGD0.7451.00810.6851.1380.5851.23213.988
1 EUR1.0871.4721.4611.6620.8541.79820.428

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Croatian kunas to Vietnamese dongs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HRK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HRK to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Croatian kuna

HRK to USD

HRK to CAD

HRK to SGD

HRK to EUR

HRK to AUD

HRK to GBP

HRK to NZD

HRK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Vietnamese Dong
1 HRK3,530.23000 VND
5 HRK17,651.15000 VND
10 HRK35,302.30000 VND
20 HRK70,604.60000 VND
50 HRK176,511.50000 VND
100 HRK353,023.00000 VND
250 HRK882,557.50000 VND
500 HRK1,765,115.00000 VND
1000 HRK3,530,230.00000 VND
2000 HRK7,060,460.00000 VND
5000 HRK17,651,150.00000 VND
10000 HRK35,302,300.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Croatian Kuna
1 VND0.00028 HRK
5 VND0.00142 HRK
10 VND0.00283 HRK
20 VND0.00567 HRK
50 VND0.01416 HRK
100 VND0.02833 HRK
250 VND0.07082 HRK
500 VND0.14163 HRK
1000 VND0.28327 HRK
2000 VND0.56654 HRK
5000 VND1.41634 HRK
10000 VND2.83268 HRK