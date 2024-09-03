Croatian kuna to Vietnamese dongs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Croatian kuna to Vietnamese dongs is currently 3,544.420 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Croatian kuna has remained relatively stable, with a 0.234% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Croatian kuna to Vietnamese dongs has fluctuated between a high of 3,545.600 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 3,535.440 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.204% decrease in value.