10 thousand Croatian kunas to Vietnamese dongs

Convert HRK to VND at the real exchange rate

10,000 hrk
35,444,200 vnd

kn1.000 HRK = ₫3,544 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:02
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
HRK to VND conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

VND
1 HRK to VNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3,592.19003,626.9300
Low3,535.61003,535.6100
Average3,562.62073,599.1490
Change-1.33%-2.10%
1 HRK to VND stats

The performance of HRK to VND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3,592.1900 and a 30 day low of 3,535.6100. This means the 30 day average was 3,562.6207. The change for HRK to VND was -1.33.

The performance of HRK to VND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3,626.9300 and a 90 day low of 3,535.6100. This means the 90 day average was 3,599.1490. The change for HRK to VND was -2.10.

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDEURAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD11.3541.3090.9061.4860.7621.61717.955
1 CAD0.73810.9670.6691.0970.5631.19413.257
1 SGD0.7641.03410.6921.1350.5821.23513.714
1 EUR1.1041.4951.44511.640.8411.78419.817

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Vietnamese Dong
1 HRK3,544.42000 VND
5 HRK17,722.10000 VND
10 HRK35,444.20000 VND
20 HRK70,888.40000 VND
50 HRK177,221.00000 VND
100 HRK354,442.00000 VND
250 HRK886,105.00000 VND
500 HRK1,772,210.00000 VND
1000 HRK3,544,420.00000 VND
2000 HRK7,088,840.00000 VND
5000 HRK17,722,100.00000 VND
10000 HRK35,444,200.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Croatian Kuna
1000 VND0.28213 HRK
2000 VND0.56427 HRK
5000 VND1.41067 HRK
10000 VND2.82134 HRK
20000 VND5.64268 HRK
50000 VND14.10670 HRK
100000 VND28.21340 HRK
200000 VND56.42680 HRK
500000 VND141.06700 HRK
1000000 VND282.13400 HRK
2000000 VND564.26800 HRK
5000000 VND1,410.67000 HRK