Croatian kunas to Egyptian pounds today

Convert HRK to EGP at the real exchange rate

1,000 hrk
6,680.64 egp

1.000 HRK = 6.681 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:24
Track the exchange rate
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Check the Euro exchange rates
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08790.421.4721.6620.96918.188
1 GBP1.17111.273105.8411.7231.9461.13421.289
1 USD0.920.786183.1561.3541.5290.89116.726
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Croatian kunas to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HRK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HRK to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Croatian kuna

HRK to USD

HRK to CAD

HRK to SGD

HRK to EUR

HRK to AUD

HRK to GBP

HRK to NZD

HRK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Egyptian Pound
1 HRK6.68064 EGP
5 HRK33.40320 EGP
10 HRK66.80640 EGP
20 HRK133.61280 EGP
50 HRK334.03200 EGP
100 HRK668.06400 EGP
250 HRK1,670.16000 EGP
500 HRK3,340.32000 EGP
1000 HRK6,680.64000 EGP
2000 HRK13,361.28000 EGP
5000 HRK33,403.20000 EGP
10000 HRK66,806.40000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Croatian Kuna
1 EGP0.14969 HRK
5 EGP0.74843 HRK
10 EGP1.49686 HRK
20 EGP2.99372 HRK
50 EGP7.48430 HRK
100 EGP14.96860 HRK
250 EGP37.42150 HRK
500 EGP74.84300 HRK
1000 EGP149.68600 HRK
2000 EGP299.37200 HRK
5000 EGP748.43000 HRK
10000 EGP1,496.86000 HRK