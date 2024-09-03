Croatian kuna to Egyptian pounds exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Croatian kuna to Egyptian pounds is currently 6.911 today, reflecting a -0.034% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Croatian kuna has remained relatively stable, with a -0.337% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Croatian kuna to Egyptian pounds has fluctuated between a high of 6.941 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 6.909 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a -0.142% decrease in value.