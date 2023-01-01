10 Egyptian pounds to Croatian kunas

10 egp
2.28 hrk

1.00000 EGP = 0.22790 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:53
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.916651.36940.7977031.5234683.30553.6725528.8384
1 EUR1.090911.493880.870251.6619490.8784.0063831.4598
1 CAD0.7302470.66939810.582521.112560.83362.6818721.0591
1 GBP1.25361.14911.7166811.90981104.4324.6039136.1518

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Croatian Kuna
1 EGP0.22790 HRK
5 EGP1.13950 HRK
10 EGP2.27901 HRK
20 EGP4.55802 HRK
50 EGP11.39505 HRK
100 EGP22.79010 HRK
250 EGP56.97525 HRK
500 EGP113.95050 HRK
1000 EGP227.90100 HRK
2000 EGP455.80200 HRK
5000 EGP1139.50500 HRK
10000 EGP2279.01000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Egyptian Pound
1 HRK4.38786 EGP
5 HRK21.93930 EGP
10 HRK43.87860 EGP
20 HRK87.75720 EGP
50 HRK219.39300 EGP
100 HRK438.78600 EGP
250 HRK1096.96500 EGP
500 HRK2193.93000 EGP
1000 HRK4387.86000 EGP
2000 HRK8775.72000 EGP
5000 HRK21939.30000 EGP
10000 HRK43878.60000 EGP