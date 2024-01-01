10 Egyptian pounds to Croatian kunas

E£1.000 EGP = kn0.1440 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:04
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
EGP to HRK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

HRK
1 EGP to HRKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.14560.1456
Low0.14400.1422
Average0.14470.1444
Change-0.20%-0.87%
1 EGP to HRK stats

The performance of EGP to HRK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1456 and a 30 day low of 0.1440. This means the 30 day average was 0.1447. The change for EGP to HRK was -0.20.

The performance of EGP to HRK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1456 and a 90 day low of 0.1422. This means the 90 day average was 0.1444. The change for EGP to HRK was -0.87.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9281.3830.7711.50384.0753.67334.261
1 EUR1.07811.4910.8311.6290.6463.9636.938
1 CAD0.7230.67110.5571.08760.8072.65624.779
1 GBP1.2981.2041.79411.95109.1174.76744.465

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Croatian Kuna
1 EGP0.14400 HRK
5 EGP0.71999 HRK
10 EGP1.43998 HRK
20 EGP2.87996 HRK
50 EGP7.19990 HRK
100 EGP14.39980 HRK
250 EGP35.99950 HRK
500 EGP71.99900 HRK
1000 EGP143.99800 HRK
2000 EGP287.99600 HRK
5000 EGP719.99000 HRK
10000 EGP1,439.98000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Egyptian Pound
1 HRK6.94454 EGP
5 HRK34.72270 EGP
10 HRK69.44540 EGP
20 HRK138.89080 EGP
50 HRK347.22700 EGP
100 HRK694.45400 EGP
250 HRK1,736.13500 EGP
500 HRK3,472.27000 EGP
1000 HRK6,944.54000 EGP
2000 HRK13,889.08000 EGP
5000 HRK34,722.70000 EGP
10000 HRK69,445.40000 EGP