Croatian kunas to CFA francs BCEAO today

Convert HRK to XOF at the real exchange rate

1,000 hrk
85,978 xof

1.000 HRK = 85.98 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:34
Track the exchange rate
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Check the Euro exchange rates
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDEURAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD11.3551.3430.921.530.7861.65518.816
1 CAD0.73810.9920.6791.130.581.22213.891
1 SGD0.7441.00810.6851.1390.5851.23214.007
1 EUR1.0871.4721.4611.6630.8541.79920.449

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Croatian kunas to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HRK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HRK to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Croatian kuna

HRK to USD

HRK to CAD

HRK to SGD

HRK to EUR

HRK to AUD

HRK to GBP

HRK to NZD

HRK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 HRK85.97770 XOF
5 HRK429.88850 XOF
10 HRK859.77700 XOF
20 HRK1,719.55400 XOF
50 HRK4,298.88500 XOF
100 HRK8,597.77000 XOF
250 HRK21,494.42500 XOF
500 HRK42,988.85000 XOF
1000 HRK85,977.70000 XOF
2000 HRK171,955.40000 XOF
5000 HRK429,888.50000 XOF
10000 HRK859,777.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Croatian Kuna
1 XOF0.01163 HRK
5 XOF0.05815 HRK
10 XOF0.11631 HRK
20 XOF0.23262 HRK
50 XOF0.58155 HRK
100 XOF1.16309 HRK
250 XOF2.90773 HRK
500 XOF5.81545 HRK
1000 XOF11.63090 HRK
2000 XOF23.26180 HRK
5000 XOF58.15450 HRK
10000 XOF116.30900 HRK