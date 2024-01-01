Croatian kunas to Bulgarian levs today

Convert HRK to BGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 hrk
256.21 bgn

1.000 HRK = 0.2562 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:22
Track the exchange rate
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Check the Euro exchange rates
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDEURAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD11.3541.3430.9191.5280.7851.65318.78
1 CAD0.73910.9920.6791.1290.581.22113.875
1 SGD0.7451.00810.6851.1380.5851.23113.987
1 EUR1.0881.4721.4611.6620.8541.79820.426

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Croatian kunas to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HRK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HRK to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Croatian kuna

HRK to USD

HRK to CAD

HRK to SGD

HRK to EUR

HRK to AUD

HRK to GBP

HRK to NZD

HRK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Bulgarian Lev
1 HRK0.25621 BGN
5 HRK1.28105 BGN
10 HRK2.56210 BGN
20 HRK5.12420 BGN
50 HRK12.81050 BGN
100 HRK25.62100 BGN
250 HRK64.05250 BGN
500 HRK128.10500 BGN
1000 HRK256.21000 BGN
2000 HRK512.42000 BGN
5000 HRK1,281.05000 BGN
10000 HRK2,562.10000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Croatian Kuna
1 BGN3.90305 HRK
5 BGN19.51525 HRK
10 BGN39.03050 HRK
20 BGN78.06100 HRK
50 BGN195.15250 HRK
100 BGN390.30500 HRK
250 BGN975.76250 HRK
500 BGN1,951.52500 HRK
1000 BGN3,903.05000 HRK
2000 BGN7,806.10000 HRK
5000 BGN19,515.25000 HRK
10000 BGN39,030.50000 HRK