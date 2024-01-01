20 Bulgarian levs to Croatian kunas

Convert BGN to HRK at the real exchange rate

20 bgn
78.38 hrk

лв1.000 BGN = kn3.919 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
BGN to HRK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BGN to HRKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.93163.9316
Low3.87173.8341
Average3.90553.8849
Change0.81%1.36%
1 BGN to HRK stats

The performance of BGN to HRK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.9316 and a 30 day low of 3.8717. This means the 30 day average was 3.9055. The change for BGN to HRK was 0.81.

The performance of BGN to HRK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.9316 and a 90 day low of 3.8341. This means the 90 day average was 3.8849. The change for BGN to HRK was 1.36.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Croatian Kuna
1 BGN3.91896 HRK
5 BGN19.59480 HRK
10 BGN39.18960 HRK
20 BGN78.37920 HRK
50 BGN195.94800 HRK
100 BGN391.89600 HRK
250 BGN979.74000 HRK
500 BGN1,959.48000 HRK
1000 BGN3,918.96000 HRK
2000 BGN7,837.92000 HRK
5000 BGN19,594.80000 HRK
10000 BGN39,189.60000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Bulgarian Lev
1 HRK0.25517 BGN
5 HRK1.27585 BGN
10 HRK2.55170 BGN
20 HRK5.10340 BGN
50 HRK12.75850 BGN
100 HRK25.51700 BGN
250 HRK63.79250 BGN
500 HRK127.58500 BGN
1000 HRK255.17000 BGN
2000 HRK510.34000 BGN
5000 HRK1,275.85000 BGN
10000 HRK2,551.70000 BGN