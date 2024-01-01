Croatian kunas to Moroccan dirhams today

Convert HRK to MAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 hrk
1,430.43 mad

1.000 HRK = 1.430 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:28
Track the exchange rate
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Check the Euro exchange rates
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08890.4691.4721.6620.96818.185
1 GBP1.17111.274105.9071.7231.9451.13421.288
1 USD0.9190.785183.1551.3531.5270.8916.715
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Croatian kunas to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HRK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HRK to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Croatian kuna

HRK to USD

HRK to CAD

HRK to SGD

HRK to EUR

HRK to AUD

HRK to GBP

HRK to NZD

HRK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Moroccan Dirham
1 HRK1.43043 MAD
5 HRK7.15215 MAD
10 HRK14.30430 MAD
20 HRK28.60860 MAD
50 HRK71.52150 MAD
100 HRK143.04300 MAD
250 HRK357.60750 MAD
500 HRK715.21500 MAD
1000 HRK1,430.43000 MAD
2000 HRK2,860.86000 MAD
5000 HRK7,152.15000 MAD
10000 HRK14,304.30000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Croatian Kuna
1 MAD0.69909 HRK
5 MAD3.49546 HRK
10 MAD6.99091 HRK
20 MAD13.98182 HRK
50 MAD34.95455 HRK
100 MAD69.90910 HRK
250 MAD174.77275 HRK
500 MAD349.54550 HRK
1000 MAD699.09100 HRK
2000 MAD1,398.18200 HRK
5000 MAD3,495.45500 HRK
10000 MAD6,990.91000 HRK